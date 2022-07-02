Eildon Capital Fund (EDC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on July 21st

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eildon Capital Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

