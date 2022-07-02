Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Elastic stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.15.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Elastic by 207.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

