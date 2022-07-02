Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,542 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $36,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,720 shares of company stock worth $6,200,366 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

