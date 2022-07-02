Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Elevance Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Elevance Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $485.98 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.80.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

