Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EARN. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

EARN stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

