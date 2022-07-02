Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 2,142 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $173.72 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

