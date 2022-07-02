Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Professional at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Professional by 163.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Professional alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Professional had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Professional (Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.