Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $779.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.