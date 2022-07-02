Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

