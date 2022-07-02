Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $142.91 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.