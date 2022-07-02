Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 254,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 144,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ANDE stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

