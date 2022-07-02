Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,017 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 728.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $155.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

