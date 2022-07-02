Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 458.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 104,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $203.86 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.88.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

