Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.18 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

