Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Transcat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Transcat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Transcat from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $56.65 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $427.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

