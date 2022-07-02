Ellsworth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nova by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Nova by 9.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVMI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

