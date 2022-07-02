Elrond (EGLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.89 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $51.22 or 0.00264890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $30.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00085467 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00047504 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,499,711 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

