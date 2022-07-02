Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBK. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EMBK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EMBK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Embark Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

