Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 495,761 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 495,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

IXN stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

