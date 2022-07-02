Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.91.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

