Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Olin worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,590,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olin by 1,052.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Olin by 1,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Olin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

OLN stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

