Empowered Funds LLC Invests $11.98 Million in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 393,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.13 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.