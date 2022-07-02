Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,909,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,971,371. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Matson’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

