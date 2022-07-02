Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 11,135 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of XME opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

