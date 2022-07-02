Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 6,522 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $186,673,000 after purchasing an additional 170,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of HP by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after purchasing an additional 792,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,219 shares of company stock valued at $586,615. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.