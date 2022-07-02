Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 58.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 51.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average of $140.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

