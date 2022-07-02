Empowered Funds LLC Sells 593 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Snap-on stock opened at $198.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

