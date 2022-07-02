Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Endo International by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Endo International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Endo International has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

