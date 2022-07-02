Enecuum (ENQ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $323,047.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enecuum

Enecuum is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 201,472,860 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

