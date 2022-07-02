Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.60 and last traded at $193.79. Approximately 58,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,021,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 167.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

