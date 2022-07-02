Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) were up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.60 and last traded at $193.79. Approximately 58,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,021,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.64.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.
The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 167.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01.
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.