Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 234,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ENSC opened at $0.57 on Friday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54). Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 788.03% and a negative return on equity of 484,682.75%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

