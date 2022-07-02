Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.81. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,987,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 138.8% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

