EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.62 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

