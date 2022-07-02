Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EQD remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

