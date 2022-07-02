Ergo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $747,079.00 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $64.39 million and $747,079.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00010432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,282.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,062.06 or 0.05507900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00260969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00601820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00544358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00076524 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

