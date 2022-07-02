Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 350

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLRAF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Essentra has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

