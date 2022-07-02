Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 350

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLRAF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Essentra has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.
About Essentra (Get Rating)
