Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Down 0.4%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61. 20,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 126,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.43.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.
