Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Down 0.4%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61. 20,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 126,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

