Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $175.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a mkt outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Etsy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

