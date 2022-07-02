Evercore ISI Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $10.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXT. Oppenheimer downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $20.29.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after acquiring an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,433,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.