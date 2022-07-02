Evercore ISI Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $10.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXT. Oppenheimer downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $20.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after acquiring an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,433,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
