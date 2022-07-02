ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 39.1% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $145,611.07 and approximately $7.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001858 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

