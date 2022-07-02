Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.95

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.95 and last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 30297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.14.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.50%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

