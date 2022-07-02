Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 806.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,682 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $96.40 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

