Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) versus Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Head to Head Survey

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunrun and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 1 13 0 2.93 Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $50.85, suggesting a potential upside of 108.73%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Expion360.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Expion360’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.18 -$79.42 million ($0.70) -34.80 Expion360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Expion360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -8.10% -1.64% -0.70% Expion360 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats Expion360 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Expion360 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

