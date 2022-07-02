EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on EZFill in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ EZFL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 48,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZFill by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZFill by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EZFill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EZFill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.
EZFill Company Profile (Get Rating)
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EZFill (EZFL)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.