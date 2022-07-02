EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on EZFill in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get EZFill alerts:

NASDAQ EZFL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 48,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZFill by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZFill by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EZFill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EZFill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.