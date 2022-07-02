Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.90.

RACE opened at $187.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.98.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

