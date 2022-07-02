Field & Main Bank Acquires 530 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 660.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

