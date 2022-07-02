Field & Main Bank Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

NYSE CMI opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

