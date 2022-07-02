Field & Main Bank Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2,790.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

