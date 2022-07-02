Field & Main Bank Buys 330 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $45,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

