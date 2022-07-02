Field & Main Bank Buys 50 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $221.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.66. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

